Veterans In Focus photography exhibit

Zablocki VA Health Care System will host a Veterans in Focus: Exploring the Community through Photography exhibit, featuring images captured by Veteran photographers in VA’s recreation therapy program.

The photos will be on display 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Nov. 18-21, 24-26, 28, in the multi-purpose room B105, Outpatient Mental Health Building 43 at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave.

A special meet-and-greet with the Veteran photographers will be 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 20.

As part of their recreation therapy, Veterans take photography lessons to learn photo techniques, then they go into the community to practice their skills. Cameras are donated to the group by the Elmbrook Rotary.

The therapeutic photography group is offered through the Milwaukee VA's recreation therapy program to Veterans receiving treatment in HUD/VASH (Housing Urban Development/Veteran Affairs Supportive Housing) and Mental Health outpatient treatment programs.