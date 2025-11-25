Meet with Social Workers to learn more about Advance Directives, and get help completing documents.

Milwaukee VA social workers are hosting an Advance Directive Clinic at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center in the south entrance on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

VA social workers can answer questions and provide education about Advance Directives. Social workers will be available to assist Veterans with completing Advance Directives, including Powers of Attorney for Healthcare and Living Wills. No appointments are needed.

The purpose of an Advance Directive is to allow Veterans to indicate their treatment preferences in the event that they can no longer make their own healthcare decisions in the future.