Milwaukee County Transit Reduced Fare Card

This Veterans-only event is for Veterans to receive a reduced fare card for riding Milwaukee County Transit buses. The event will be in Room 110 of Building 7 on the Milwaukee VA campus, 5000 W. National Ave. (Building 7 is located behind the Milwaukee Soldiers Home/Old Main, north of the hospital.) Please bring a valid state ID, proof of disability, Medicare card, Veterans disability letter and a completed reduced fare application by treating physician or licensed health care provider. For more information, call Vocational Rehabilitation at .