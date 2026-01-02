Whole Health Calendar: January - March 2026
Click on the link in the event description to access the Zablocki VA's Whole Health calendar.
When:
Fri. Jan 2, 2026, 12:01 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. CT
Where:
Check the calendar for location and time.
5000 West National Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
Cost:
Free
The Milwaukee VA Health Care System offers a variety of Whole Health and Well-Being classes for enrolled Veterans. For the full list of classes and descriptions, click here.
Fri. Jan 2, 2026, 12:01 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. CT
Sat. Jan 3, 2026, 12:01 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. CT
Sun. Jan 4, 2026, 12:01 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. CT
Mon. Jan 5, 2026, 12:01 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. CT
Tue. Jan 6, 2026, 12:01 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. CT