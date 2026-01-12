Skip to Content

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day observance on Jan. 15

MLK Day event banner

Mission Possible II: Building Community Uniting a Nation the Nonviolent Way

When:

Thu. Jan 15, 2026, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CT

Where:

Unity Chapel, first floor in Building 111

5000 West National Avenue

Milwaukee, WI

Cost:

Free

Join us for a celebratory program to honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., held 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Unity Chapel, 5000 W. National Ave. on Thursday, Jan. 15.

There will be guest speakers, musical performances and readings of essays written by Milwaukee Public Schools students about Dr. King.

This event is free and open to all.

