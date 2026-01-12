Martin Luther King, Jr. Day observance on Jan. 15

Mission Possible II: Building Community Uniting a Nation the Nonviolent Way

Join us for a celebratory program to honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., held 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Unity Chapel, 5000 W. National Ave. on Thursday, Jan. 15.

There will be guest speakers, musical performances and readings of essays written by Milwaukee Public Schools students about Dr. King.

This event is free and open to all.