2026 Whole Health Retreat
Putting Veterans First: Improving and Enhancing Veteran Well-being
When:
Wed. Apr 15, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT
Where:
South Entrance and Matousek Auditorium, building 111
5000 West National Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
Cost:
Free
Join us for the Whole Health Retreat, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 15 in the South Entrance and Matousek Auditorium, 5000 W. National Ave., building 111.
The VA community will have a chance to learn more about the well-being programs offered at the Zablocki VA!
Visit our informational tables in the South Entrance or attend a session in Matousek Auditorium.
Agenda:
9 a.m. - Living Beyond Pain: A Whole Health Journey of Chronic Pain Treatment and Healing Stories
9:45 a.m. - Mindful Movement Break
10:00 a.m. - A Discussion about Menopause
10:45 a.m. - Mindful Movement Break
11 a.m. - Relaxation Techniques to Help De-Stress and Reduce Anxiety
12 p.m. - Health Promotion Disease Prevention
For more information, call 1-