2026 Whole Health Retreat

Join us for the Whole Health Retreat, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 15 in the South Entrance and Matousek Auditorium, 5000 W. National Ave., building 111.

The VA community will have a chance to learn more about the well-being programs offered at the Zablocki VA!

Visit our informational tables in the South Entrance or attend a session in Matousek Auditorium.

Agenda:

9 a.m. - Living Beyond Pain: A Whole Health Journey of Chronic Pain Treatment and Healing Stories

9:45 a.m. - Mindful Movement Break

10:00 a.m. - A Discussion about Menopause

10:45 a.m. - Mindful Movement Break

11 a.m. - Relaxation Techniques to Help De-Stress and Reduce Anxiety

12 p.m. - Health Promotion Disease Prevention

For more information, call 1- .