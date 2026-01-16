Skip to Content

Information session for post-graduate nurse practitioner residencies at the Milwaukee VA

Information session for post-graduate nurse practitioner residencies at the Milwaukee VA

When:

Wed. Feb 11, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

A virtual informational session for the Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency and  Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency opportunities offered at the Milwaukee VA will begin at noon (Central time) Feb. 11.

Click here to register for the session.

Questions can be sent to: Laura.Tobon@va.gov

Other VA events

Last updated: 