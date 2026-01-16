Information session for post-graduate nurse practitioner residencies at the Milwaukee VA
Information session for post-graduate nurse practitioner residencies at the Milwaukee VA
When:
Wed. Feb 11, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
A virtual informational session for the Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency and Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency opportunities offered at the Milwaukee VA will begin at noon (Central time) Feb. 11.
Click here to register for the session.
Questions can be sent to: Laura.Tobon@va.gov