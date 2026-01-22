Learn about the I-94 project

With ramp and lane closures already affecting traffic around the Milwaukee VA, it's vital to stay up to date on the multi-year I-94 expansion project.



To that end, plans and a scale model of the project will be on display 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 27, in the South Entrance.



Representatives from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be on hand to answer questions. A 10-foot-by-4-foot scale model of the project will be available for viewing.



The project includes rebuilding I-94 between 70th Street and 16th Street to improve safety, replace aging infrastructure and reduce congestion. This includes all interchanges that provide access to the Milwaukee VA campus.



More information on the project is available on the 94 East-West website.