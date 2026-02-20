Medal of Honor Day: meet and greet with U.S. Army Veteran Gary Wetzel

Honoring those who went above and beyond for our nation

You are invited to meet and greet Medal of Honor recipient, U.S. Army Veteran Gary Wetzel at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center South Entrance, by the C bank elevator from 11 a.m. to noon on Medal of Honor Day, Wednesday, March 25.

The Medal of Honor is the highest medal awarded by the United States President to acknowledge service members that have distinguished themselves by gallantry and intrepidity.

Read Wetzel's Medal of Honor citation here: https://mohmuseum.org/medal_of_honor/gary-wetzel/