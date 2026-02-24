The Milwaukee VA's dental clinic is providing free oral cancer screenings for all Veterans and Milwaukee VA employees 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 2, in Matousek Auditorium.



No appointment is needed, and the whole process should take about 15 minutes. The screenings will include examination inside the mouth as well as outside the head and neck.



"We'll be looking for any signs of oral cancer, skin cancer or anything out of the ordinary," said periodontist Dr. Kandice Klepper.



The event is part of Oral Cancer Awareness Month.



In addition, representatives from MyHealthEVet will be on hand to assist Veterans who want to sign up for the service.



Whole Health and Health Promotion and Disease Prevention also will be represented at the event.