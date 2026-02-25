Milwaukee County Transit Reduced Fare Card
Reduced fare card for Milwaukee County Transit
When:
Tue. Mar 10, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Building 7, Room 110
5000 West National Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
Cost:
Free
This Veterans-only event is for Veterans to receive a reduced fare card for riding Milwaukee County Transit buses. The event will be in Room 110 of Building 7 on the Milwaukee VA campus, 5000 W. National Ave. (Building 7 is located behind the Milwaukee Soldiers Home/Old Main, north of the hospital.) Please bring a valid state ID, proof of disability, Medicare card, Veterans disability letter and a completed reduced fare application by treating physician or licensed health care provider. For more information, call Vocational Rehabilitation at