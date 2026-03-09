Women's Health Clinic Ribbon Cutting and Open House

Milwaukee VA leadership and Women's Health staff are hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Milwaukee VA Medical Center's new Women's Health clinic Wednesday, March 18 at 11 a.m. There will be a brief ceremony, followed by light refreshments and tours of the clinic.

The Women's Health program will give a special gift to the first 200 female Veterans at the event.

The new clinic occupies 6,000 square feet of renovated space on the first floor of the Milwaukee VA Medical Center.

It offers a private, women-focused environment designed to meet the unique needs of the approximately 2,000 female Veterans we serve. It brings together Mental Health, Pharmacy, Primary Care, Whole Health and Gynecology in one convenient location, improving coordination and access to care.

The space includes private bathrooms, an adjacent lactation room and state-of-the-art procedure rooms equipped with cutting-edge technology for gynecology services — creating a modern, comfortable and supportive experience.