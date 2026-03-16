16th Annual VA 2K Walk & Roll - Milwaukee VA

Join us, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 20 for VA's 2K Walk & Roll event!

This is a free, self-paced, two-kilometer (1.24 miles) walk.

This event is open to Veterans and employees.

The annual VA2K event encourages people to live active lifestyles and allows participants to support homeless Veterans through voluntary donations of cleaning items, storage containers or monetary donations. See our donation website: https://www.va.gov/milwaukee-health-care/work-with-us/volunteer-or-donate/

The VA2K Walk & Roll event is presented by the Employee Whole Health Program and inspires Veterans and VA Staff to live healthier lifestyles and reduce preventable injuries and illnesses.

MILWAUKEE EVENT DETAILS:

• The Walk & Roll 2K (1.24 miles) can be completed at any time on May 20. Route information on the Milwaukee VA campus will be updated as it becomes available. If you cannot make the event, you can still participate by walking anytime on May 21.

• VA and VA partners will offer a variety of resource tables for Veterans and staff 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Event includes wellness and homeless prevention resource information, music, and food trucks.

• “Stuff the Bus”: The Milwaukee VA2K sets a donation goal to support newly housed Veterans. Donations will be collected at event location and loaded onto a bus located at the Lake Wheeler pavilion in Milwaukee. Suggested items: Laundry products (detergent, dryer sheets), Cleaning Products (Dish Soap, Hand Soap,

Toilet Bowl Cleaner/Brush, Tub/Shower Cleaner, Disinfectant Spray/Wipes), Brooms/Dust Pans/Mops, Kitchen Trash bags, Toilet Paper, Kleenex, Paper Towel, Kitchen towels and dish cloths