Job Fair for Veterans, military and spouses at the Milwaukee War Memorial Center
Bring plenty of resumes and dress for success!
When:
Thu. May 14, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT
Where:
War Memorial Hall at the Memorial Center (WMC)
750 N Lincoln Memorial Drive
Milwaukee, WI
Cost:
Free
Milwaukee VA's Vocational Rehabilitation Service invites Veterans, active duty military and spouses to participate in our collaborative job fair with Fleet & Family Support Center, Naval Station Great Lakes Transition Assistance Program.
This event will be held from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m., Thursday, May 14 in the War Memorial Hall at the War Memorial Center, 750 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive, Milwaukee.
Please share with Veterans, active duty, and their spouses.
Onsite interviews are available with select employers.
For information, please call Milwaukee VA Vocational Rehabilitation Service
List of employers:
Milwaukee Public Schools
SITE Staffing, Inc.
Milwaukee County
Goodwill Greater Milwaukee & Chicago
Artistic Plating dba Advanced Plating Technologies
Sendiks Food Markets
Senior Helpers
Precision Healing and Wellness
Office of Veteran Employment Service
ITU AbsorbTech
SC Johnson
Intertek
Heroes for Healthcare
Federal Aviation Administration
Roundys
PNC Bank
Global Power Components
Leonardo DRS
Clarios
Edustaff
Astronautics Corporation of America
Sazs Hospitality Group
AccuTrans Group
Milwaukee Country Transit System
Centec Security & Fire Alarm Systems
Ingeteam Inc.
Estes Express
Great Lakes Skilled Trades
Frito Lay, Inc.