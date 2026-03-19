Job Fair for Veterans, military and spouses at the Milwaukee War Memorial Center

War Memorial Hall at the Memorial Center (WMC)

Thu. May 14, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT

Bring plenty of resumes and dress for success!

Milwaukee VA's Vocational Rehabilitation Service invites Veterans, active duty military and spouses to participate in our collaborative job fair with Fleet & Family Support Center, Naval Station Great Lakes Transition Assistance Program.

This event will be held from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m., Thursday, May 14 in the War Memorial Hall at the War Memorial Center, 750 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive, Milwaukee.

Please share with Veterans, active duty, and their spouses.

Onsite interviews are available with select employers.

For information, please call Milwaukee VA Vocational Rehabilitation Service or FFSC at , or 204.

List of employers:

Milwaukee Public Schools

SITE Staffing, Inc.

Milwaukee County

Goodwill Greater Milwaukee & Chicago

Artistic Plating dba Advanced Plating Technologies

Sendiks Food Markets

Senior Helpers

Precision Healing and Wellness

Office of Veteran Employment Service

ITU AbsorbTech

SC Johnson

Intertek

Heroes for Healthcare

Federal Aviation Administration

Roundys

PNC Bank

Global Power Components

Leonardo DRS

Clarios

Edustaff

Astronautics Corporation of America

Sazs Hospitality Group

AccuTrans Group

Milwaukee Country Transit System

Centec Security & Fire Alarm Systems

Ingeteam Inc.

Estes Express

Great Lakes Skilled Trades

Frito Lay, Inc.