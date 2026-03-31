Whole Health Calendar: April - June 2026
Click on the link in the event description to access the Zablocki VA's Whole Health calendar.
When:
Sat. Apr 4, 2026, 12:01 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. CT
Where:
Check the calendar for location and time.
5000 West National Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
Cost:
Free
The Milwaukee VA Health Care System offers a variety of Whole Health and Well-Being classes for enrolled Veterans. For the full list of classes and descriptions, click here.
Sat. Apr 4, 2026, 12:01 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. CT
Sun. Apr 5, 2026, 12:01 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. CT
Mon. Apr 6, 2026, 12:01 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. CT
Tue. Apr 7, 2026, 12:01 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. CT
Wed. Apr 8, 2026, 12:01 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. CT