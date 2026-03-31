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Whole Health Calendar: April - June 2026

"Live Whole Health" logo with blue background and yellow circle.

Click on the link in the event description to access the Zablocki VA's Whole Health calendar.

When:

Sat. Apr 4, 2026, 12:01 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. CT

Repeats

Where:

Check the calendar for location and time.

5000 West National Avenue

Milwaukee, WI

Cost:

Free

The Milwaukee VA Health Care System offers a variety of Whole Health and Well-Being classes for enrolled Veterans. For the full list of classes and descriptions, click here.

Sat. Apr 4, 2026, 12:01 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. CT

Sun. Apr 5, 2026, 12:01 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. CT

Mon. Apr 6, 2026, 12:01 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. CT

Tue. Apr 7, 2026, 12:01 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. CT

Wed. Apr 8, 2026, 12:01 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. CT

Other VA events

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