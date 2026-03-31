16th Annual VA 2K Walk & Roll - Oconomowoc VA

Join us, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 20 for VA's 2K Walk & Roll event!

This is a free, self-paced, two-kilometer (1.24 miles) walk.

This event is open to Veterans and employees.

The annual VA2K event encourages people to live active lifestyles and allows participants to support homeless Veterans through voluntary donations of cleaning items, storage containers or monetary donations. See our donation website: https://www.va.gov/milwaukee-health-care/work-with-us/volunteer-or-donate/

The VA2K Walk & Roll event is presented by the Employee Whole Health Program and inspires Veterans and VA Staff to live healthier lifestyles and reduce preventable injuries and illnesses.

OCONOMOWOC VA CLINIC EVENT DETAILS:

• The Walk & Roll 2K (1.24 miles) can be completed at any time on May 20.

• Mapped route will be posted at the entrance/exit door prior to the event day.

• Voluntary donations for VA Homeless Program can be dropped off in the Oconomowoc VA Clinic now through May 20.