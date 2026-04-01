Choose VA Tele-Town Hall - Oconomowoc VA

Serving in the U.S. Armed Forces is a commitment few make, and health care is one of the important benefits earned through that service. If you’re a Veteran, now is the time to enroll in VA health care. We invite you to a virtual town hall on Monday, April 27, where we will highlight unique benefits, share real experiences, and show Veterans how to enroll in VA health care.

Even if you don’t need care today, enrollment ensures lifetime access when you do. And enrolling doesn’t take away from anyone else; it strengthens the system for all Veterans. Now is the time for every Veteran to use the benefits they have earned and deserve.

If you aren’t a Veteran yourself, please consider sharing this information with those who served.