Milwaukee VA Fisher House - Celebrating a Decade

Building 150 at the intersection of Hines Blvd. and on Flower Dr.

Join the Milwaukee VA Fisher House in celebrating a decade of keeping Military and Veteran families together 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, May 1. Come celebrate and learn what Fisher House does each day to serve our Veteran and Military families.

Fisher House is located just north of the Zablocki VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, building 150 at the intersection of Hines Blvd and on Flower Dr.

Experience the house with guided house tours, stories from the house, community recognition displays, and food trucks and coffee.

There will be a special recognition program at 2 p.m. honoring the community that made this home possible.

This event is open to Veterans, care-givers, employees and community partners.

The Milwaukee Fisher House is a beautiful home away from home for families of Veterans receiving care at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center. The Fisher House provides free temporary lodging in a comfortable relaxed setting, only a few blocks away from the medical center.

For more information on Milwaukee VA's Fisher House: www.va.gov/milwaukee-health-care/programs/fisher-house/