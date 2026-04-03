16th Annual VA 2K Walk & Roll - Green Bay VA

Join us, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 20 for VA's 2K Walk & Roll event!

This is a free, self-paced, two-kilometer (1.24 miles) walk.

This event is open to Veterans and employees.

The annual VA2K event encourages people to live active lifestyles and allows participants to support homeless Veterans through voluntary donations of cleaning items, storage containers or monetary donations. See our donation website: https://www.va.gov/milwaukee-health-care/work-with-us/volunteer-or-dona…

The VA2K Walk & Roll event is presented by the Employee Whole Health Program and inspires Veterans and VA Staff to live healthier lifestyles and reduce preventable injuries and illnesses.

GREEN BAY EVENT DETAILS:

• The Walk & Roll 2K (1.24 miles) can be completed at any time on May 20. The mapped walking route is around the Milo C. Huempfner VA Health Care Center.

• Veteran and wellness resource fair

• Free food for participants (while supplies last)

• Free door prize drawing for participants.

• Live music from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

• Homeless program donations will be accepted. Suggested items: Hygiene items and cleaning supplies.

Register the day of the event at registration tables or online at https://forms.office.com/g/MEnKpEDmF8