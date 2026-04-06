16th Annual VA 2K Walk & Roll - Appleton VA

Join us, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 20 for VA's 2K Walk & Roll event!

This is a free, self-paced, two-kilometer (1.24 miles) walk.

This event is open to Veterans and employees.

The annual VA2K event encourages people to live active lifestyles and allows participants to support homeless Veterans through voluntary donations of cleaning items, storage containers or monetary donations.

The VA2K Walk & Roll event is presented by the Employee Whole Health Program and inspires Veterans and VA Staff to live healthier lifestyles and reduce preventable injuries and illnesses.

APPLETON EVENT DETAILS:

• The Walk & Roll 2K (1.24 miles) can be completed anytime on May 20. The mapped walking route is around the John H. Bradley VA Clinic. Route will be outlined on the day of.

• VA resources will be available for Veterans & Staff, community partners have been invited to attend as well.

• Donations will be accepted for the VA Homeless Programs at a table by event registration. Suggested items: Toilet paper/Paper Towels, Laundry Detergent/ Dish Soap, Shampoo/Conditioner, Body Wash/Soap, Feminine Hygiene Products, Razors, Household Cleaners (Kitchen/Bathroom), Wash cloths/Towels/ Sponges, Silverware/ Kitchen cooking utensils, Blankets/Sheets