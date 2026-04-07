16th Annual VA 2K Walk & Roll - Union Grove VA

Join us, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 20 for VA's 2K Walk & Roll event!

This is a free, self-paced, two-kilometer (1.24 miles) walk.

This event is open to Veterans and employees.

The annual VA2K event encourages people to live active lifestyles and allows participants to support homeless Veterans through voluntary donations of cleaning items, storage containers or monetary donations.

The VA2K Walk & Roll event is presented by the Employee Whole Health Program and inspires Veterans and VA Staff to live healthier lifestyles and reduce preventable injuries and illnesses.

UNION GROVE EVENT DETAILS:

• The Walk & Roll 2K (1.24 miles) can be completed anytime on May 20. Meet at Fairchild to start the walk.

• Voluntary donations can be dropped off at the start area.