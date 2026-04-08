VISN 12 Mental Health Summit 2026

How VA Chaplains Help All Veterans in Their Recovery Journey

Join us virtually on Tuesday, May 19, from 10:30 a.m. to noon for the VISN 12 Mental Health Summit.

This year's topic is: How VA Chaplains help all Veterans in their recovery journey

Featuring Chaplains from VISN 12

This Summit Welcomes:

Veterans and Veteran family members, VA staff, Veteran Services Organizations, community stakeholders and

advocates.

Together, we promote hope, healing, and recovery for Veterans.