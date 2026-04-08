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VISN 12 Mental Health Summit 2026

Hands of diverse group stacked in unity with sunlight behind them.

How VA Chaplains Help All Veterans in Their Recovery Journey

When:

Tue. May 19, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Cost:

Free

Join us virtually on Tuesday, May 19, from 10:30 a.m. to noon for the VISN 12 Mental Health Summit.

This year's topic is: How VA Chaplains help all Veterans in their recovery journey

Featuring Chaplains from VISN 12
This Summit Welcomes:
Veterans and Veteran family members, VA staff, Veteran Services Organizations, community stakeholders and
advocates.
Together, we promote hope, healing, and recovery for Veterans.

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