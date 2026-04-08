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Veterans Transportation Program Open House

Veterans Transportation Program Open House flyer with details about benefits, presentations, and contact information.

Learn about your benefits and what the Veterans Transportation Program has to offer!

When:

Tue. Apr 28, 2026, 11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Matousek Auditorium

5000 West National Avenue

Milwaukee, WI

Cost:

Free

Drop into the Milwaukee VA Medical Center's Matousek Auditorium Tuesday, April 28, between 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for one presentation or stay for them all!

Program staff will be present to answer questions and provide assistance.

Presentations:

  • 11:40am-noon: VTP Overview
  • Noon-12:30 p.m.: Program Eligibility
  • 12:30-1 p.m.: Ambulance Billing
  • 1-1:30 p.m.: Travel Reimbursement
  • 1:30-2 p.m.: VA Arranged Transportation
     

Other VA events

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