Veterans Transportation Program Open House
Learn about your benefits and what the Veterans Transportation Program has to offer!
When:
Tue. Apr 28, 2026, 11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Matousek Auditorium
5000 West National Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
Cost:
Free
Drop into the Milwaukee VA Medical Center's Matousek Auditorium Tuesday, April 28, between 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for one presentation or stay for them all!
Program staff will be present to answer questions and provide assistance.
Presentations:
- 11:40am-noon: VTP Overview
- Noon-12:30 p.m.: Program Eligibility
- 12:30-1 p.m.: Ambulance Billing
- 1-1:30 p.m.: Travel Reimbursement
- 1:30-2 p.m.: VA Arranged Transportation