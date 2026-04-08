16th Annual VA 2K Walk & Roll - Cleveland VA

Join us, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 20 for VA's 2K Walk & Roll event!

This is a free, self-paced, two-kilometer (1.24 miles) walk.

This event is open to Veterans and employees.

The annual VA2K event encourages people to live active lifestyles and allows participants to support homeless Veterans through voluntary donations of cleaning items, storage containers or monetary donations.

The VA2K Walk & Roll event is presented by the Employee Whole Health Program and inspires Veterans and VA Staff to live healthier lifestyles and reduce preventable injuries and illnesses.

CLEVELAND EVENT DETAILS:

• The Walk & Roll 2K (1.24 miles) can be completed anytime on May 20.

• Voluntary donations for Veterans in need can be dropped off in the Cleveland VA Clinic starting May 1st through May 20th.