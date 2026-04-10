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Bridging Knowledge to Care: Poster fair celebrating the graduating mental health nurse practitioner class

Poster for Bridging Knowledge to Care event, green theme.

Celebrating the graduating mental health nurse practitioner class

When:

Wed. Apr 22, 2026, 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Matousek Auditorium

5000 West National Avenue

Milwaukee, WI

Cost:

Free

Join us for a poster fair featuring the graduating nurse practitioner students from Alverno College and the Milwaukee School of Engineering  11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, in the Milwaukee VA Medical Center's Matousek Auditorium.

This event is presented by the Zablocki VA Health Care System Mental Health Division in collaboration with Alverno College and the Milwaukee School of Engineering Mental Health Nurse Practitioner programs.

All are welcome to join including Veterans.

Other VA events

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