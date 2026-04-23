Flag placement for Memorial Day
When:
Sat. May 23, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT
Where:
Wood National Cemetery, Building 1301
5000 West National Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
Cost:
Free
Volunteers are needed to place flags on gravesites prior to Memorial Day. Flag placement starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 23.
Volunteers are also needed to remove flags starting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26.
For both days, volunteers should meet at the start time and sign in at the cemetery office, 5000 W. National Ave., Building 1301.
Volunteers can park in the gravel area east of the cemetery office.
For more information about the Memorial Day ceremony, contact The Cemetery Office at
The Memorial Day Ceremony will be held on Monday, May 25 at 9:25 a.m.