Flag removal following Memorial Day

Tue. May 26, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. CT

Volunteers are needed to remove flags from gravesites following Memorial Day. Flag removal starts at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26.

Volunteers should meet at the start time and sign in at the cemetery office, 5000 W. National Ave., Building 1301.

Volunteers can park in the gravel area east of the cemetery office.

For more information about the Memorial Day ceremony, contact The Cemetery Office at or woodnationalcemetery@va.gov

The Memorial Day Ceremony will be held on Monday, May 25 at 9:25 a.m.