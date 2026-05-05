Women Veterans Health Summit
Women Veterans Health Summit
When:
Fri. Jul 24, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Matousek Auditorium
5000 West National Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
Cost:
Free
The event will focus on health services the Milwaukee VA offers to female Veterans as well as updates on relevant women’s health research. Another goal is connecting female Veterans with one another and the Milwaukee VA women’s health team. Education topics could include menopause, mental health, sexual health, chronic pain, pelvic floor health, maternity care, infertility, cardiovascular health, sleep, autoimmune disorders, osteoporosis, breast cancer, etc.