VA Travel Pay 101

Fri. May 15, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT

Do you have questions about the Veterans Transportation Program?

Learn what the Veteran’s Transportation Program has to offer and get your questions answered!

Stop by the south entrance of the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53295, any time between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 15 for one-on-one assistance from Milwaukee VA Beneficiary Travel Office staff.

Beneficiary Travel -

- Processes Travel Claims for: VA Appointments, Community Care Appointments, Transplant Appointments

- Processes Ambulance Invoices

- Review Eligibility

- Processes Requests for Hardships

Veteran Transportation Service -

- Provides Transportation to VA Appointments

- Provides Transportation to Community Care Appointments

- Arranges Discharge Transportation

- Provides one time and/or reoccurring rides

Rules for eligibility and qualifications apply to all services.

To file a claim online: https://access.va.gov.

For more information of questions, please call the Veterans Transportation Program at .