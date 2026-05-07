West Allis-West Milwaukee Sinfonia orchestra performance
West Allis-West Milwaukee Sinfonia orchestra performance
When:
Thu. May 21, 2026, 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Unity Chapel
5000 West National Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
Cost:
Free
The West Allis-West Milwaukee Sinfonia orchestra will perform at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 21, in the Unity Chapel in Building 111.
Sponsored by the West Allis-West Milwaukee Recreation and Community Services Department, the group is made up of string players ages 14 to adult. Members are students, alumni, educators and community members.
All are invited to attend the concert.