Diva Day: A day just for female Veterans

A day just for female Veterans! Veterans are invited to attend Diva Day, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Friday, June 12, in the Milwaukee VA Medical Center third floor recreation hall.

This fun-filled event put on by Milwaukee VA's Center for Development & Civic Engagement and Women's Health will include light refreshments, complimentary items, pampering self-care activities, and more.

Questions? Call Voluntary Service at .