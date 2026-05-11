Diva Day: A day just for female Veterans
A day just for female Veterans!
When:
Fri. Jun 12, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT
Where:
Third Floor Recreation Hall
5000 West National Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
Cost:
Free
A day just for female Veterans! Veterans are invited to attend Diva Day, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Friday, June 12, in the Milwaukee VA Medical Center third floor recreation hall.
This fun-filled event put on by Milwaukee VA's Center for Development & Civic Engagement and Women's Health will include light refreshments, complimentary items, pampering self-care activities, and more.
Questions? Call Voluntary Service at