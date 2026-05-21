Veterans Legal Resource Fair

Attorneys and resource partners will answer questions and give general consultations on many legal issues experienced by Veterans, including:



• Child Support/Child Custody/Divorce

• Creditor/Debtor Issues

• Driver’s License Issues

• Entitlement Programs

(SSI/SSDI/Social Security retirement)

• Housing/Landlord/Foreclosure Issues

• IRS Controversies (Liens/garnishments)

• State and Federal Tax Information

• Milwaukee County Municipal Citation Issues

• Misdemeanor Circuit Court Issues

• VA Benefits

• Power of Attorney/Estate Planning information



Please bring all documents needed to understand your legal issues.



Open to all Veterans - VA eligibility not required to attend.

DISCLAIMER: VA assumes no responsibility for the professional ability or integrity of the licensee and any other organizations appearing at the licensee’s event. The VA’s providing of space does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by VA.