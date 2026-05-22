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Hoptel Lodging Program Open House

Green bench in front of brick building with "HOPTEL Lodging Program" text.

Supporting Veterans traveling for care

When:

Wed. Jun 3, 2026, 11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Building 123

5000 West National Avenue

Milwaukee, WI

Cost:

Free

Join us for an open house to learn more about the Hoptel Lodging Program, meet our team, and tour the lodging area that supports Veterans traveling for care.

Stop by anytime between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 3 to:

  • Tour the Hoptel lodging space
  • Meet program staff
  • Learn about eligibility & referral processes
  • Ask questions
  • Enjoy light refreshments

Questions? Contact Fisher House and Hoptel Housing Manager Torrie Hutchinson,

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