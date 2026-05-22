Hoptel Lodging Program Open House

Join us for an open house to learn more about the Hoptel Lodging Program, meet our team, and tour the lodging area that supports Veterans traveling for care.

Stop by anytime between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 3 to:

Tour the Hoptel lodging space

Meet program staff

Learn about eligibility & referral processes

Ask questions

Enjoy light refreshments

Questions? Contact Fisher House and Hoptel Housing Manager Torrie Hutchinson,