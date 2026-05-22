Hoptel Lodging Program Open House
Supporting Veterans traveling for care
When:
Wed. Jun 3, 2026, 11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Building 123
5000 West National Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
Cost:
Free
Join us for an open house to learn more about the Hoptel Lodging Program, meet our team, and tour the lodging area that supports Veterans traveling for care.
Stop by anytime between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 3 to:
- Tour the Hoptel lodging space
- Meet program staff
- Learn about eligibility & referral processes
- Ask questions
- Enjoy light refreshments
Questions? Contact Fisher House and Hoptel Housing Manager Torrie Hutchinson,