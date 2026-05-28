Veterans Creative Arts Visual Showcase

Local Veterans’ talent and creativity will be on display during the annual Veterans Creative Arts Showcase at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center.

Visual arts, ranging from oil painting to leatherwork to paint-by-number kits, as well as creative writing, will be on display in a gallery-like exhibition July 9-10 in Matousek Auditorium. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 9 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 10.

Performing arts, including dance, drama and music, will be featured in staged performances 1-3 p.m. July 10 in the third floor recreation hall, Room 3435.