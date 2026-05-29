Family and Friends Unity Chapel Service and Picnic

All are invited to the VA Family and Friends Service and Picnic on June 28.

Catholic service starts at 8:30 a.m., and Protestant service at 10 a.m., in the Unity Chapel in Building 111. The picnic will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the Lake Wheeler pavilion, just north of the medical center.

Pastor James McCarroll of First Baptist Church in Murfreesboro, Tenn., is the guest speaker.

There will be food, games, music and fun for all ages.

For more information, contact Chaplain Services at .