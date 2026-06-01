Starting or growing a Veteran-owned business? Then take part in the Boots to Business Reboot, an entrepreneurship training program.



The event will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 23 in Building 7 on the Milwaukee VA campus, 5000 W. National Ave.

This course provides an overview of entrepreneurship and applicable business ownership fundamentals. Veterans of all eras, active duty service members (including National Guard and Reserve), and spouses are eligible to participate.

During Reboot, participants are introduced to the skills, knowledge and resources they need to launch a business, including steps for developing business concepts, how to develop a business plan and information on SBA resources available to help. The program is facilitated by subject matter experts from the SBA and their extensive network of skilled business advisors.

Guest speakers include Irma Inez Doering, senior director of the Veterans Business Outreach Center, and Dave Chappell, military Veterans outreach leader for SCORE, a mentoring service provided by the Small Business Administration.



This event is in conjunction with the Milwaukee VA, the U.S. Small Business Administration, the Veteran Business Outreach Centers, Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative Corp. and SCORE.

For more information, email Irma I. Doering at idoering@wwbic.com or call .