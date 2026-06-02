Learn CPR Day

The Simulation Program invites you to stop by the South Entrance of Building 111 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 5 to:

Practice hands-only CPR and using AED.

Learn about Narcan (naloxone) and practice administering it.

Pick up informational packets.

Receive information on how to sign up for the Resuscitation Quality Improvement Program hands-only CPR course.

Enjoy free popcorn, while supplies last.

Why learn hands-only CPR?



Cardiac arrest — an electrical malfunction in the heart that causes an irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia) and disrupts the flow of blood to the brain, lungs and other organs — is a leading cause of death. Each year, more than 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the United StatesWhen a person has a cardiac arrest, survival depends on immediately receiving CPR from someone nearby.



According to the American Heart Association, about 90 percent of people who suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrests die. CPR, especially if performed immediately, can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim's chance of survival.



Be the difference — hands save lives



If you are called on to give CPR in an emergency, you will most likely be trying to save the life of someone you love: a child, a spouse, a parent or a friend