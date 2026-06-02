Learn CPR Day
Learn CPR Day
When:
Fri. Jun 5, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Where:
South Entrance
5000 West National Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
Cost:
Free
The Simulation Program invites you to stop by the South Entrance of Building 111 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 5 to:
- Practice hands-only CPR and using AED.
- Learn about Narcan (naloxone) and practice administering it.
- Pick up informational packets.
- Receive information on how to sign up for the Resuscitation Quality Improvement Program hands-only CPR course.
- Enjoy free popcorn, while supplies last.
Why learn hands-only CPR?
Cardiac arrest — an electrical malfunction in the heart that causes an irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia) and disrupts the flow of blood to the brain, lungs and other organs — is a leading cause of death. Each year, more than 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the United StatesWhen a person has a cardiac arrest, survival depends on immediately receiving CPR from someone nearby.
According to the American Heart Association, about 90 percent of people who suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrests die. CPR, especially if performed immediately, can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim's chance of survival.
Be the difference — hands save lives
If you are called on to give CPR in an emergency, you will most likely be trying to save the life of someone you love: a child, a spouse, a parent or a friend