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Virtual Women's Health Focus Group: Sexual Health and Intimacy

Graphic: "Virtual Women's Health Focus Group" text over colorful silhouettes of women.

A virtual Women’s Health Focus Group with the goal to improve care processes for women Veterans

When:

Fri. Jun 12, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Cost:

Free

The Women’s Health Care Coordination Team invites you to: A virtual Women’s Health Focus Group with the goal to improve care processes for women Veterans

Join: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/219841161799075?p=hX6MpF1wgnGHEIeF4M
Meeting ID: 219 841 161 799 075
Passcode: xb3mS7Df 

Women’s Health Presenters:

  • Dr. Emily Munoz, Zablocki VAMC, Mental Health Department
  • Dr. Kavitha Venkateswaran
     

Share your experiences about care related to sexual health here at the VA.

For more information: call

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