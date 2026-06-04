Virtual Women's Health Focus Group: Sexual Health and Intimacy

A virtual Women’s Health Focus Group with the goal to improve care processes for women Veterans

The Women’s Health Care Coordination Team invites you to: A virtual Women’s Health Focus Group with the goal to improve care processes for women Veterans

Join: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/219841161799075?p=hX6MpF1wgnGHEIeF4M

Meeting ID: 219 841 161 799 075

Passcode: xb3mS7Df

Women’s Health Presenters:

Dr. Emily Munoz, Zablocki VAMC, Mental Health Department

Dr. Kavitha Venkateswaran



Share your experiences about care related to sexual health here at the VA.

For more information: call