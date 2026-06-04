Virtual Women's Health Focus Group: Sexual Health and Intimacy
A virtual Women’s Health Focus Group with the goal to improve care processes for women Veterans
When:
Fri. Jun 12, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
The Women’s Health Care Coordination Team invites you to: A virtual Women’s Health Focus Group with the goal to improve care processes for women Veterans
Join: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/219841161799075?p=hX6MpF1wgnGHEIeF4M
Meeting ID: 219 841 161 799 075
Passcode: xb3mS7Df
Women’s Health Presenters:
- Dr. Emily Munoz, Zablocki VAMC, Mental Health Department
- Dr. Kavitha Venkateswaran
Share your experiences about care related to sexual health here at the VA.
For more information: call