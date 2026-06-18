Path to the Future: Leaving No Veteran Behind

Click on this link to RSVP and submit your questions for the VA leadership panel.

Veterans are invited to join this ADVISE 'EM Council event to hear how the council and Milwaukee VA leadership are working together to resolve issues related to disparities in healthcare and services, and the ongoing initiatives to enhance support and care for all Veterans. The council is part of the Mental Health Care for All program.

Participants will learn about:

Services available at the Milwaukee VA.

How the ADVISE ’EM Council partners with VA leadership to improve care.

VA eligibility.

VA medical and mental health services.

Veteran resource services

Homelessness among Veterans.

Medical and mental health services.

Have questions?

During the Q&A portion of this event, a panel of VA leadership will address questions submitted by Veterans.

Veterans should RSVP and submit questions for the VA leadership panel by clicking this link: https://wcupa.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_1ZB11noeMcTWj4O

Questions? Email Celeena.joseph@va.gov.