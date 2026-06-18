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PTSD Awareness Day: Salute to Vietnam Veterans

Poster for PTSD Awareness Day, saluting Vietnam Veterans with event details.

Honor our Vietnam Veterans and learn about PTSD resources

When:

Thu. Jun 25, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Lake Wheeler Pavilion

5000 West National Avenue

Milwaukee, WI

Cost:

Free

Please come help us honor the Veterans who served in Vietnam.

Enjoy lunch, listen to live music and learn about services and resources to help those affected by PTSD.

Providers will be on hand to:

  • Answer questions about PTSD.
  • Share information about treatment options.
  • Provide information about recreational resources.

Lunch will be provided by Mission BBQ.

For more information, call .

Other VA events

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