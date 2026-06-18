PTSD Awareness Day: Salute to Vietnam Veterans
Honor our Vietnam Veterans and learn about PTSD resources
When:
Thu. Jun 25, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Lake Wheeler Pavilion
5000 West National Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
Cost:
Free
Please come help us honor the Veterans who served in Vietnam.
Enjoy lunch, listen to live music and learn about services and resources to help those affected by PTSD.
Providers will be on hand to:
- Answer questions about PTSD.
- Share information about treatment options.
- Provide information about recreational resources.
Lunch will be provided by Mission BBQ.
For more information, call