Freedom 250 & Veterans Recognition Day at Rainbow Summer
When:
Sun. Jul 19, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts
929 N. Water Street
Milwaukee, WI
Cost:
Free
Come visit the Milwaukee VA at this free community event
Veterans Family Day at Rainbow Summer celebrates all who have served and America’s 250th Anniversary with exciting live performances and family-friendly fun for all ages. The Presentation of Colors with welcome remarks will begin at 12:30PM
The event will feature a Veterans resource fair where you can get more information about VA services.