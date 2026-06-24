Skip to Content

Freedom 250 & Veterans Recognition Day at Rainbow Summer

Military band in white and black uniforms performing with children.

When:

Sun. Jul 19, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts

929 N. Water Street

Milwaukee, WI

Cost:

Free

Come visit the Milwaukee VA at this free community event

Veterans Family Day at Rainbow Summer celebrates all who have served and America’s 250th Anniversary with exciting live performances and family-friendly fun for all ages. The Presentation of Colors with welcome remarks will begin at 12:30PM

The event will feature a Veterans resource fair where you can get more information about VA services.

Other VA events

Last updated: 