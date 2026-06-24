Military and Veterans Family Day at the Milwaukee County Zoo

Enjoy free zoo admission and parking.

Active military and Veterans residing in Wisconsin can pick up tickets at their local County Veteran Service Office. Contact your local CVSO for information on obtaining tickets.

Tickets available until July 2.

Don't miss the Veterans Benefits Expo, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., where Veterans can learn how to get the benefits they deserve. This one-stop shop in the Peck Welcome Center is presented by the Milwaukee County Veteran Service Office. Also stop by the Generac Zoo Terrace 11 a.m. to noon for a recognition program.

Tickets are required for entry and are available for immediate family only. Limit 10 tickets per family. Tickets are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Only obtain tickets if you are sure you will be visiting the zoo on July 5.