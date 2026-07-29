Cancer Survivorship Monthly Education Series: Chemo Brain/Cognition

Are you a cancer survivor, caregiver, or someone who supports those affected by cancer? Join us for our monthly education series for valuable information, resources, and support to help you thrive on you health journey.

Join us on Thursday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. in Building 111, Room 3255, as Dr. Victoria Behr discusses Chemo Brain/Cognition.

Come connect, learn, and share in a welcoming community dedicated to cancer survivorship. We look forward to seeing you at our next event!

For more details, call: