9/11 25th Anniversary Observance
When:
Fri. Sep 11, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT
Where:
From I-94, enter on Mitchell Boulevard, and take the first right onto Walker Street. You may park on Walker Street and be within walking distance of the ceremony
Cost:
Free
The Milwaukee VA will host a wreath-laying ceremony Sept. 11 to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.
The observance will pay tribute to all post 9/11 Veterans including those buried at Wood National Cemetery in Milwaukee.
The ceremony will take place in the cemetery and include a wreath-laying and speakers representing the VA.