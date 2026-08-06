9/11 25th Anniversary Observance

From I-94, enter on Mitchell Boulevard, and take the first right onto Walker Street. You may park on Walker Street and be within walking distance of the ceremony

The Milwaukee VA will host a wreath-laying ceremony Sept. 11 to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

The observance will pay tribute to all post 9/11 Veterans including those buried at Wood National Cemetery in Milwaukee.

The ceremony will take place in the cemetery and include a wreath-laying and speakers representing the VA.