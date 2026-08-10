Primary Stroke Center Certification Celebration

The Milwaukee VAMC was awarded Primary Stroke Center certification by the Joint Commission - only the third VA nationally to receive this certification.

Because of the new Primary Stroke Center certification, Veterans now have the option to be brought to the Milwaukee VAMC for stroke care when they call 911. While ambulance protocols may still direct some patients to other facilities if they require a different level of specialized treatment, the certification ensures that most Veterans experiencing stroke symptoms can receive timely, appropriate care right at the Milwaukee VA.

To celebrate, we will host a celebration on Aug. 18 open to employees, vets and their families.