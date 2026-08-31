Virtual Women's Health Focus Group: Cervical Cancer Awareness

A virtual Women’s Health Focus Group with the goal to improve care processes for women Veterans

The Women’s Health Care Coordination Team invites you to: A virtual Women’s Health Focus Group with the goal to improve care processes for women Veterans

Join: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/246564117103119?p=9cblSqWi2rgSZqddzF

Meeting ID: 246 564 117 103 199

Passcode: zZ3qX3T6

Women’s Health Presenters:

Jessica Dakota, Registered Nurse



Share your experiences about care related to cervical cancer awareness here at the VA.

For more information: call