Skip to Content

Virtual Women's Health Focus Group: Cervical Cancer Awareness

Poster for Cervical Cancer Awareness meeting by Women's Health Focus Group on Sept 24th.

A virtual Women’s Health Focus Group with the goal to improve care processes for women Veterans

When:

Thu. Sep 24, 2026, 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. CT

Where:

Cost:

Free

The Women’s Health Care Coordination Team invites you to: A virtual Women’s Health Focus Group with the goal to improve care processes for women Veterans

Join: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/246564117103119?p=9cblSqWi2rgSZqddzF
Meeting ID: 246 564 117 103 199
Passcode: zZ3qX3T6

Women’s Health Presenters:

  • Jessica Dakota, Registered Nurse
     

Share your experiences about care related to cervical cancer awareness here at the VA.

For more information: call

Other VA events

Last updated: 