Join us for the first annual Milwaukee VA Medical Center Mental Health Outpatient Resource Fair on Wednesday, October 7, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. in the Matousek Auditorium.

Learn more about VA mental health and talk to reps from:

-Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP)

-Substance Use Disorder Programming/Harm Reduction (SUD)

-Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center (PRRC)

-Mental Health Intensive Case Management (MHICM)

-Immediate Mental Health Access Clinic (IMHAC)

-Primary Care-Mental Health Integration (PCMHI)

-Military Sexual Trauma Coordinator (MST)

-PTSD treatment/specialty therapy (PCT/EBP)

-Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

-Suicide Prevention

-Pain Psychology

-Geriatric Mental Health

-Peer Support Specialists

-CBOCs (UG and Ocon)

-Women’s Resource Center (WRC)