Skip to Content

Mental Health Outpatient Resource Fair

Poster for 1st Annual Mental Health Outpatient Resource Fair on Oct 7, 10am-2pm.

When:

Wed. Oct 7, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Matousek Auditorium

5000 West National Avenue

Milwaukee, WI

Cost:

Free

Join us for the first annual Milwaukee VA Medical Center Mental Health Outpatient Resource Fair on Wednesday, October 7, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. in the Matousek Auditorium.

 

Learn more about VA mental health and talk to reps from:

-Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP)
-Substance Use Disorder Programming/Harm Reduction (SUD)
-Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center (PRRC)
-Mental Health Intensive Case Management (MHICM)
-Immediate Mental Health Access Clinic (IMHAC)
-Primary Care-Mental Health Integration (PCMHI)
-Military Sexual Trauma Coordinator (MST)
-PTSD treatment/specialty therapy (PCT/EBP)
-Employee Assistance Program (EAP)
-Suicide Prevention
-Pain Psychology
-Geriatric Mental Health
-Peer Support Specialists
-CBOCs (UG and Ocon)
-Women’s Resource Center (WRC)

Other VA events

Last updated: 