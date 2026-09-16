Mental Health Outpatient Resource Fair
When:
Wed. Oct 7, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Matousek Auditorium
5000 West National Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
Cost:
Free
Join us for the first annual Milwaukee VA Medical Center Mental Health Outpatient Resource Fair on Wednesday, October 7, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. in the Matousek Auditorium.
Learn more about VA mental health and talk to reps from:
-Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP)
-Substance Use Disorder Programming/Harm Reduction (SUD)
-Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center (PRRC)
-Mental Health Intensive Case Management (MHICM)
-Immediate Mental Health Access Clinic (IMHAC)
-Primary Care-Mental Health Integration (PCMHI)
-Military Sexual Trauma Coordinator (MST)
-PTSD treatment/specialty therapy (PCT/EBP)
-Employee Assistance Program (EAP)
-Suicide Prevention
-Pain Psychology
-Geriatric Mental Health
-Peer Support Specialists
-CBOCs (UG and Ocon)
-Women’s Resource Center (WRC)