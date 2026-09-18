The Milwaukee VA will host a Hispanic Heritage Celebration at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 24.

The program, featuring the Panadanza Dance Company and Vietnam Veteran George Banda, will be in the Matousek Auditorium in Building 111 on the Milwaukee VA campus, 5000 W. National Ave.

All are invited to celebrate, learn and enjoy the rich traditions of Hispanic culture.

National Hispanic Heritage Month is Sept. 15-Oct. 15.