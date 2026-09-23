Waukesha County Veteran Benefits Drive

Join VFW Post 5716 in New Berlin for a resource fair where Waukesha and Milwaukee area Veterans can get assistance and learn more about receiving federal and state Veterans benefits with focus on elderly Veterans seeking VHA and Pension benefits as well as newer Veterans recently transitioned from active duty service.

The event is being organized by the New Berlin, WI VFW Post 5716 with VA participation from the Post 9/11 Military 2 VA Case Management Program, Veterans Benefits Administration, VA Medical Foster Home, Oconomowoc VA Outpatient Clinic, Suicide Prevention, and other representatives present with resource booths.