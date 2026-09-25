Ceremony will be held in Unity Chapel with reception to follow in 3rd floor gym Address

The Milwaukee VA will hold its annual Veterans Day observance at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 in the Unity Chapel at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center.

The event will include a performance from the Milwaukee American Legion Band beginning at 10:30 a.m. and feature speakers from VA leadership and others members of the community.

All are welcome to attend. A luncheon for Veterans will follow.